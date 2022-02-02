© 2022 Utah Public Radio
satellite imagery

  • Cow Grazing
    Utah News
    Satellites help cattle maintain a healthy diet
    New research utilizing satellite imagery has made it possible to predict cattle weight gain on rangelands. The novel data can help ranchers better predict when it’s best to start and stop cattle grazing.