The Secret Beyond the Seed: UPR Reporting from Panama

UPR science reporters follow USU scientists to the tropical forest in Panama on their quest to investigate the ecological mysteries of plants and why such a rich diversity of plant chemicals have evolved.



We'll take you on an audio tour of one of the most heavily researched islands in the world — the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute's Barro Colorado Island —where howler monkeys scream, crocodiles roam, bugs bite a-plenty, and scientists draped in protective outdoor gear explore every inch and creature on the island.



This is your behind-the-scenes pass to the world of scientific discovery.