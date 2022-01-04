Logan begins the 'conditioning' process for new $150 million sewer plant

Trucks move a lot of products and materials into Logan each day, but some shipments coming in on tankers this month might be a first: sewage.

Weber County sewage.

What could Logan possibly want with other people’s excrement? Well, it’s actually going to be quite useful to the city in creating the right bacterial environment to get its new $150 million wastewater treatment facility operational.

Pollutants in sewage are broken down by micoorganisms, and the new plant will employ a different bacterial process than the sewage lagoons that have been used to treat Logan-area wastewater for decades.

“We’ve tried to identify the treatment system to bring in the organisms that will match our treatment process,” said plant construction manager Mark Nielsen, explaining that the material from the Central Weber Sewer District fits that bill. “The wastewater coming through (in Logan) has microorganisms in it that over time would generate the same thing, but it takes a whole lot longer to do it from scratch than it does to import some already thriving bugs.” Read more at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.