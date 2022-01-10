© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Salt Lake County requires masks in all indoor public spaces

By Emma Feuz
Published January 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
A Salt Lake County mask mandate was issued Friday by Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn. The mandate took effect at midnight and will be in place for thirty days, ending at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7. It requires masks in all indoor public spaces.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall asked that the order be put in place due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. Mendenhall cited the state's nearly 9,000 case count on Thursday as evidence that action needs to be taken. She said the county should be using every tool available to help the healthcare system during this time.

While the County Council can overturn this mandate, it appears for now they will not. County Council member Aimee Winder Newton came out in favor of the mandate despite usually opposing government orders, becoming an important swing vote in the issue.

