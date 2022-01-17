© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Father daughter duo launch Cache Valley’s first all-girl tackle football team

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published January 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
Terrance Pohl, left, and his daughter, Kyaria Smith are trying to start a girls tackle football team in Cache Valley.
Eli Lucero
/
Herald Journal
Terrance Pohl, left, and Kyaria Smith are trying to start a girls tackle football team in Cache Valley.

At an early age, Terrance Pohl developed an affinity for everything football.

“I did a year of flag (football) when I was 11, and I fell madly in love with football,” Terrance said, explaining his experience playing tackle football in junior high and high school only reified his love of the sport. “I kind of knew at that point, the rest of my life, my dream would be to have football pay my bills.… That would be the dream.”

Terrance’s childhood goal was realized when he became the general manager of the Logan Stampede and Salt Lake Senate semi-pro football teams after a decade in the U.S. Army and years of working construction. But after relocating his family from Western Wyoming to Hyrum, Terrance encountered a problem with the sport he hadn’t quite considered before. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache ValleySportsrecreation