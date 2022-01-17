Father daughter duo launch Cache Valley’s first all-girl tackle football team

At an early age, Terrance Pohl developed an affinity for everything football.

“I did a year of flag (football) when I was 11, and I fell madly in love with football,” Terrance said, explaining his experience playing tackle football in junior high and high school only reified his love of the sport. “I kind of knew at that point, the rest of my life, my dream would be to have football pay my bills.… That would be the dream.”

Terrance’s childhood goal was realized when he became the general manager of the Logan Stampede and Salt Lake Senate semi-pro football teams after a decade in the U.S. Army and years of working construction. But after relocating his family from Western Wyoming to Hyrum, Terrance encountered a problem with the sport he hadn’t quite considered before. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.