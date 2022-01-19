Former USU professor and Logan Canyon book author Mike Sweeney dies

Michael Sweeney, a former Utah State University journalism professor who wrote a popular National Geographic book on Logan Canyon, has died at age 63.

Sweeney was a USU faculty member from 1996 to 2009, serving the last four years as journalism department head. He left Logan for a position at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where he served as graduate program associate director until last year.

According to an obituary scheduled to run in Thursday’s Herald Journal, Sweeney died at home on Jan. 15 after a nine-year battle with kidney cancer. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

