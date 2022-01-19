Utah lawmakers create a working group focused on bringing diversity and inclusion to K-12 classrooms

A new working group focused on bringing diversity and inclusion to K-12 classrooms was announced by Utah leaders on Monday.

Known as The Utah Diversity and Inclusion Commission, members will consist of not only lawmakers but will also include community leaders and educators who hope to incorporate a diversity curriculum to K-12 schools throughout the state. The group will work closely with the Utah State Board of Education and will develop an appropriate curriculum for all children enrolled in public schools throughout the state.

The decision to create this working group came about after Governor Spencer Cox and other state officials listened to the experiences of racism throughout the state. Cox shared a video on his Twitter account highlighting different racist occurrences throughout recent memory and discusseshow Utah should be a beacon of respect and humanity. The goal of this working group is to turn Utah into a place where all of its residents can live without fear or harassment.

The announcement of The Utah Diversity and Inclusion Commission was made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day dedicated to honoring the life, legacy, and accomplishments King had in the Civil Rights Movement.