The University of Utah receives one of five grants for intersectional studies

The School for Cultural and Social Transformation, or Transform, at the University of Utah is one of only five across the nation to receive a $517,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for an intersectional studies collective.

Transform includes Ethnic Studies, Gender Studies, Disability Studies, and the Pacific Islands Studies Initiative. All aim to examine intersectionality, or how characteristics such as race, gender, and disability intersect with each other.

The University of Utah will be working to build intersectional studies with New York University, the University of Southern California, Georgia State University, and the University of Virginia. In this role, the U. will be a state and national leader in intersectional studies.