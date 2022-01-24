© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

The University of Utah receives one of five grants for intersectional studies

Utah Public Radio | By Emma Feuz
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST
A view from the sky of the University of Utah campus.
Parker Gibbons
/
Unsplash

The School for Cultural and Social Transformation, or Transform, at the University of Utah is one of only five across the nation to receive a $517,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for an intersectional studies collective.

Transform includes Ethnic Studies, Gender Studies, Disability Studies, and the Pacific Islands Studies Initiative. All aim to examine intersectionality, or how characteristics such as race, gender, and disability intersect with each other.

The University of Utah will be working to build intersectional studies with New York University, the University of Southern California, Georgia State University, and the University of Virginia. In this role, the U. will be a state and national leader in intersectional studies.

Emma Feuz
Emma Feuz is a senior at Utah State University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in sociology and political science. She grew up in Evanston, Wyoming where, just like Utah State, the sagebrush also grows. Emma found her love of writing at an early age and slowly discovered her interest in all things audio and visual throughout her years in school. She is excited to put those passions to use at UPR. When school isn't taking up her time, Emma loves longboarding, cheering on the Denver Broncos, and cleaning the sink at Angies.
