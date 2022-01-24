Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tests positive for COVID-19

According to officials, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Henderson’s result came back positive on Sunday. making this the second time she has tested positive for COVID-19. The first time Henderson tested positive was back in August of 2020, following two other positive test results from members of her immediate family. Both times, Henderson has shown symptoms of having COVID-19 prior to getting tested.

The brief announcement released by her office staff states that Henderson is doing well under the circumstances and that she looks forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.

Deidre Henderson plans on canceling all her public events throughout the week.