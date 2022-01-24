© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tests positive for COVID-19

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST
28609752.jpeg
Kristin Murphy
/
Deseret News
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has tested positive for COVID 19, her office announced Sunday.

According to officials, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Henderson’s result came back positive on Sunday. making this the second time she has tested positive for COVID-19. The first time Henderson tested positive was back in August of 2020, following two other positive test results from members of her immediate family. Both times, Henderson has shown symptoms of having COVID-19 prior to getting tested.

The brief announcement released by her office staff states that Henderson is doing well under the circumstances and that she looks forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.

Deidre Henderson plans on canceling all her public events throughout the week.

Tags

Utah News Deidre HendersonCOVID-19 UtahCOVID-19
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau