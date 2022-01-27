Snowpack still above normal despite January dry spell

Snowpack levels have been closely watched this winter in the wake of one of Utah’s and Cache Valley’s driest summers on record, and it has been a story with many plot twists.

Despite frightfully little snow leading into December, a series of storms around Christmas took snowpack levels in the Bear River River Basin well above normal. Now it has gotten dry again, with only a few dustings of snow over the past two weeks.

“Unfortunately, snowfall has really flatlined, so we’ve regressed back closer to normal right now, but we thankfully still sit just above normal for all but one of the state’s basins,” said Utah Climate Center researcher Jon Meyer said Tuesday. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

