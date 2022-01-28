Demolition of the Emporium building begins in Logan

Demolition for the Emporium building on Main Street in Logan has begun as the Center Block plaza project continues.

"It’s a big deal for us,” said Tom Dickinson, the project manager and an assistant city engineer for Logan. “It’s been a long time in the making.”

The demolition, conducted by Spindler Construction and Grant McKay demolition, is expected to take four weeks. Machinery will claw the building from the back to avoid any interference with Main Street, but fencing will block off the sidewalk and street parking as a precaution. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

