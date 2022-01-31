A legislator scraps his controversial bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Rep. Jordan Teuscher has abandoned his bill that would require all Utah public school teachers to post their curriculum online each day for parents. Rep. Teuscher said he had hoped this bill would help parents have more meaningful conversations about school with their kids as well as create more trust between parents and teachers.

Teuscher said he abandoned the bill after fierce public outcry. The Utah Educators Association along with others claimed this bill would not help parents, but instead would only drive teachers out of their profession. The UEA started an online petition to defeat the bill.

Teuscher said he has decided this issue is important enough that he would like to spend more time getting it right.