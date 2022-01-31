© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

A legislator scraps his controversial bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Utah Public Radio | By Emma Feuz
Published January 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST
A woman types on her laptop
Pixabay
A woman types on her laptop

Rep. Jordan Teuscher has abandoned his bill that would require all Utah public school teachers to post their curriculum online each day for parents. Rep. Teuscher said he had hoped this bill would help parents have more meaningful conversations about school with their kids as well as create more trust between parents and teachers.

Teuscher said he abandoned the bill after fierce public outcry. The Utah Educators Association along with others claimed this bill would not help parents, but instead would only drive teachers out of their profession. The UEA started an online petition to defeat the bill.

Teuscher said he has decided this issue is important enough that he would like to spend more time getting it right.

Tags

Utah News 2022 Legislative SessionEducationRep. Jordan Teuscher
Emma Feuz
Emma Feuz is a senior at Utah State University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in sociology and political science. She grew up in Evanston, Wyoming where, just like Utah State, the sagebrush also grows. Emma found her love of writing at an early age and slowly discovered her interest in all things audio and visual throughout her years in school. She is excited to put those passions to use at UPR. When school isn't taking up her time, Emma loves longboarding, cheering on the Denver Broncos, and cleaning the sink at Angies.
See stories by Emma Feuz