Utah News

Lee's Marketplace food drive raises $120,000 for Cache food pantry

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published February 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST
61f881630a9e3.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of Lee's Marketplace
Stockton Ericson, Logan Store Director Landon Wiley, Smithfield Store Director Pete Krusi and Ty Neilsen pose for a picture after helping with a food pantry delivery.

Lee’s Marketplace, a Utah grocery chain founded in Cache Valley, raised $130,000 in a recent food drive across their seven stores.

“It’s been a really good thing to do for the last few years and every year we get a little bit better,” said Lee’s CEO and Cache Valley resident, Jon Badger. “As a company we match whatever amount up to $10,000. We usually exceed that, so it’s been a lot of fun to see.”

The food drive initially started in 2014 with a goal of $30,000. Lee’s has managed to surpass that number in the years since with help from community members and other organizations. In 2021, they received $72,000 in donations. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

