Lee's Marketplace food drive raises $120,000 for Cache food pantry

Lee’s Marketplace, a Utah grocery chain founded in Cache Valley, raised $130,000 in a recent food drive across their seven stores.

“It’s been a really good thing to do for the last few years and every year we get a little bit better,” said Lee’s CEO and Cache Valley resident, Jon Badger. “As a company we match whatever amount up to $10,000. We usually exceed that, so it’s been a lot of fun to see.”

The food drive initially started in 2014 with a goal of $30,000. Lee’s has managed to surpass that number in the years since with help from community members and other organizations. In 2021, they received $72,000 in donations. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

