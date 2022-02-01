Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah over the weekend

On Monday, the Utah Department of Health reported 10,272 new COVID-19 cases that popped up over the weekend.

4,801 cases were reported on Friday, 3,208 were from Saturday, and 2,324 cases were reported on Sunday. According to the Department of Health, 1,306 of the total weekend cases are school-aged children.

With these new updates, Utah’s seven-day running average for new COVID-19 cases continues to drop drastically and the daily average has now been lowered to 5,369, which is half of the record-high average set on January 18th, with that average set on that date being 10,959 cases.

Alongside the new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths were reported on Monday and are said to have occurred before the new year. With these deaths, the state health department has reported that 4,118 Utahns have died due to COVID-19 related issues since early 2020.

12,711 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered over the weekend and the Utah Department of Health reported that nearly 60% of all Utahns have been fully vaccinated.