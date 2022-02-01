Will Utah lawmakers take up the issue of food sales tax?

With the call to get rid of food sales tax getting more support throughout Utah, will lawmakers take up the issue?

Following a bill passed by the Senate that focused on income tax cuts, the House of Representatives are planning to begin debating a tax cut measure later this week. With the House planning to add onto the bill passed by the Senate, Republican leaders haven’t embraced getting rid of food taxes or supporting grocery tax credits that were initially pitched by Gov. Spencer Cox.

House leadership has declined to comment on the reduction or elimination of food sales tax and have even been reluctant to tackle the issue to begin with.

According to Senate Republican leaders, they’re more supportive of plans that will spend $25 million or so on income tax credit for lower-income families. Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), addressed the needs of lower-income families as a primary concern and that removing food sales tax would result in an “immediate” impact.

For now, the question is still unanswered on if the legislature will address food sales tax. The legislative session is still ongoing and will continue until March 4th.