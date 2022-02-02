Cache Valley's 35th annual Chocolate Festival stays virtual

Due to COVID concerns, Cache Valley's annual Chocolate Festival will be staged online again this year.

The second “Home Edition” of the festival, which benefits Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

“Although the pandemic again prevents the regular in-person event, last year’s virtual event shattered previous fundraising records and made it possible for friends of PPAU to join from afar,” festival organizers said in a press release. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

