© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Cache Valley schools welcome state employees as substitute teachers

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published February 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
61fb1b0391550.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Students walk past Logan High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Plans for substitute employees are taking shape in Cache Valley schools following Gov. Spencer Cox’s executive order on Monday asking state employees to fill staffing needs in public and private schools.

“We’re having trouble filling all our substitute needs,” said Tim Smith, spokesperson for the Cache County School District. “I think that will start to wane as we see our COVID numbers start to come down, but there are other illnesses we’re fighting as well.”

Smith also pointed to Logan’s low unemployment rate — now at 1.1%, one of the lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — as another cause of substitute shortages. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Utah EducationCache Valley