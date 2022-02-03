Cache Valley schools welcome state employees as substitute teachers

Plans for substitute employees are taking shape in Cache Valley schools following Gov. Spencer Cox’s executive order on Monday asking state employees to fill staffing needs in public and private schools.

“We’re having trouble filling all our substitute needs,” said Tim Smith, spokesperson for the Cache County School District. “I think that will start to wane as we see our COVID numbers start to come down, but there are other illnesses we’re fighting as well.”

Smith also pointed to Logan’s low unemployment rate — now at 1.1%, one of the lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — as another cause of substitute shortages. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

