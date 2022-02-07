Former Utah Legislature member Haven Barlow dies at 100

Haven Barlow, a former lawmaker and member of the Utah Legislature for over 40 years has passed away at age 100.

In a Facebook post made by his son, Stewart Barlow, news of Haven Barlow’s death was announced on Sunday evening with many other Utah officials taking to social media to reflect on Barlow’s passing.

Many of those who spoke about Barlow’s life included Gov. Spencer Cox and State Rep. Stephen Handy, with both of them thanking Barlow for his years of service as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Barlow had been a member of the state House of Representatives from 1952 to 1955 before serving as a state senator from 1955 to 1994.