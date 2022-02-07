USU announces restructuring of campus public safety, search for new police chief to come

In an effort to “strengthen leadership and oversight,” Utah State University announced Thursday a new executive director position and changes to the reporting structure within the school’s public safety department.

The announcement follows last month’s resignation of Earl Morris as USU police chief amid criticism for reported comments to the Aggie football team on the subject of sexual assault.

According to the statement, the role of executive director and police chief will now be split into two separate positions. Police, emergency management, and fire departments on campus will report to the new director. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.