Cache County School District updated on student sexual behavior, sex ed curriculum

Data on student sexual behavior and an updated curriculum was presented to the Cache County School Board during their semimonthly meetings last Thursday.

Presented by the district’s Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning, Brittany Foster, the statistics included teen birth rates, infection rates, reported child sexual abuse and pornography complainants. The data was specific to Cache, Rich and Box Elder Counties.

The current teen pregnancy rate for females ages 15-19 in Utah is 12%, while the Bear River region sits just shy of 11%. Comparatively, the countrywide average for teen pregnancy is over 17%.

