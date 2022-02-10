Utah health officials report over 2,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday

2,062 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Utah health officials on Wednesday alongside 15 new deaths.

Alongside the release of this information, it has been revealed that the seven-day average for positive tests is now 2,173 per day. The amount of positive tests is currently 34.4% showing that there is still a downward trend of positive tests reported each day. Out of the new cases reported on Wednesday, Utah officials have revealed that school-aged children count for 290 of them.

In total, there have been 907,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah ever since the virus was first identified back in March 2020 and there have been 4,237 lives lost throughout the state, according to health officials.