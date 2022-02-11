Logan City Light and Power expect to see rate increases during summer power shortage

Logan City Light and Power spokespersons alerted the Logan City Council to a potential power shortage that could raise costs this summer.

Director Mark Montgomery and resource director Yuqi Zhao gave a presentation to the Logan Municipal Council on Feb. 1. Zhao estimated a power shortage around 25-35 megawatts. And as Logan City’s current power contract comes to an end in March, Zhao said she and her team have yet to find sellers for the summer block at a reasonable price.

The cost of power in Logan on average has been $50 per megawatt, but the only available power to be purchased from July-September is currently averaging in the $200 range. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.