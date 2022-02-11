New bill to create online tool where parents can compare public schools side by side

Rep. Karen Peterson is sponsoring a bill that would create an online tool parents could use to compare public school options in their area. Rep. Peterson said in a committee meeting the goal of this bill is to more clearly show what Utah has to offer.

“I really appreciate the choices that we have built into our system,” Peterson said. “I think it's really important that we provide information so that parents can make informed decisions about what the best school for their kid is.”

The online tool would be part of the State Board of Education’s website. Rep. Petersen said it would use public metrics that are already available, and organize them into one place. She said the tool would fill a need parents are asking for.

“It's our responsibility to share good information with them as they deserve to make maybe some different choices than they had previously,” Peterson said.

Hopefully the tool will also make things easier on teachers, Rep. Petersen said, as parents will be more involved in picking the best school for their child.

“I would also hope that, you know, as parents determine the best fit for their child, that helps our teachers out,” Peterson said.

Multiple organizations at the committee meeting spoke in favor of the bill. Jay Blain, with the Utah Education Association, said this bill would strengthen schools.

“There's many schools with many different options for students, many different programs, and many different opportunities,” Blain said. “This would just be another wonderful way for parents to know about that.”

The bill is currently on the House third reading calendar.