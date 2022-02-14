Employees and customers of North Salt Lake cafe step up to support its owner

Janet’s Sunshine Cafe has been in operation in North Salt Lake for nearly 17 years, but when owner Janet Barmore ended up in the hospital, the cafe had to make some adjustments.

While her illness is not related to COVID-19, Barmore’s stay-at-home recovery has influenced employees to step up and take care of her responsibilities. Katie Tucker, one of the cafe’s 13 employees, decided it would be smart to help Barmore in more ways than one by starting a GoFundMe page for her.

According to Tucker, she wanted this page to help Barmore in her time of need and now it’s the community's turn to give back to her since she’s given so much to the community. Employees and customers of the cafe have donated to the GoFundMe page for Barmore to show their support for her during this time.

The GoFundMe page set up for Barmore has already raised more than $14,000.