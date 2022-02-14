LCSD Board of Education approves purchase of Outdoor Learning Center

The Logan City School Board approved the purchase of an Outdoor Learning Center for the school district on Tuesday.

The property to be purchased for the project was once occupied by Utah State University’s Forestry Camp in Logan Canyon. The district is prepared to enter a joint-use agreement where they will purchase a 50% share in the property, and work with Heritage Preservation Inc. to restore the existing facilities.

Superintendent Frank Schofield said he had been working on this idea for quite some time, and was very excited to introduce it to the board. The property is located close to beaver dams, hiking trails, cross country trails, and has the potential activities across all seasons. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

