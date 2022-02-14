Possible Russian invasion draws out fear in Utah Ukrainians for their loved ones living overseas

Following an updated travel advisory made by the Department of State telling Americans to leave Ukraine, many Utah families are fearing for their loved ones overseas.

As tensions continue between Ukraine and Russia and with an increase in threats from the Russian military, Utah Ukrainians are frustrated over the circumstances. Members of Utah’s Ukrainian community feel helpless that they are unable to help and are greatly concerned with the safety of family members living over in Ukraine.

One particular woman named Maryna, who chose to keep her last name confidential, is set to host a stand in solidarity event on Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City with the Utah Ukrainian Association announcing an exact location later in the week. Her intentions for holding the event are to spread awareness of what’s going on and she hopes it will provide Ukrainian people courage to defend their country.

Utah Representative Blake More took to social media on Sunday announcing the updated travel advisory for Ukraine, providing contact support for those who are in need of assistance or know those who might need it.