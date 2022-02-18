Gov. Cox highlights a Great Salt Lake bill in his February news conference

Utah Governor Spencer Cox focused primarily on the 2022 legislative session in his monthly news conference, answering questions about proposed legislation. With the recent flyover of Great Salt Lake by state representatives, much of the news conference covered water legislation in the works, including a bill proposed by Speaker Brad Wilson to allocate $40 million to increasing water flow into Great Salt Lake.

“What that bill does, it's not just the 40 million that's important, it sets up for a framework that allows additional dollars from nonprofits and private organizations to couple with the state dollars, and to help get water rights that will allow additional flow to come into the Great Salt Lake,” Cox explained.

Cox also voiced his support for legislation to increase transparency in school curriculums and a bill to block proof of vaccination requirements.

“I do think it's time for businesses to stop requiring vaccinations to get in. I was very pleased to see the Utah Jazz announced this past week that after, I think, February 25, they will no longer be requiring vaccinations to get into the games. I would encourage all businesses to do that,” Cox said.

Several companies recently announced they plan to boycott the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show if it’s held in Utah, citing Utah’s stance on federal lands protections. Cox dismissed the threats, stating that Utah’s economy can withstand the boycott.

“Our outdoor retailer industry is thriving. It's stronger than it's ever been before, which is by the way, one of the reasons they're trying to move it back here is because our outdoor retailers have been so dominant and we have so many that have located here even after they moved the show…but I can tell you that that sort of boycott will do absolutely nothing to change any policy that's happening here in the state of Utah,” Cox said.

Listen to the full news conference at https://governor.utah.gov/2022/02/17/feb-2022-monthly-news-conference/