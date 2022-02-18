Logan district responds to teacher's complaint about rising demands

Some of the frustrations in schools brought about by the coronavirus pandemic surfaced this month in a complaint aired by a Logan elementary teacher over state-mandated training to help catch students up on reading — training that could result in disciplinary action if not completed.

The teacher, who asked not to be identified for job security reasons, said although she thinks the training for K-3 faculty is valuable, it is taking up three times more personal time (outside the classroom) than Logan School District administrators have stated it would.

She estimates that time will amount to roughly 300 hours over two years, while the district estimates 72 hours, or 36 hours per year in home study. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.