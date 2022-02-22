$20 million Great Salt Lake visitor center proposed for state park

A new proposal seeks $20 million to construct a brand new visitor center at the current Great Salt Lake State Park.

State Rep. Merrill Nelson believes the new center would catch the eyes of visitors and could be educational for them in the process as many people don’t even know that a park exists on the Great Salt Lake. The idea for this new center came about following Nelson’s frequent commutes between Grantsville and Salt Lake City, which takes him past the current and forgettable visitor center.

According to Nelson, the proposed center would help pay for itself through increased tourism and rentals, both through facility and retail sales. The new visitor center would focus more on educating visitors about the history and value of the lake all while giving visitors the chance to experience the lake by seeing it from observation decks. While the price is negotiable, Nelson believes $20 million is a fair price in order to create something great for the state.

Currently, public opinions have been mixed with many being in favor of an upgraded visitors center, whereas others believe it would distract from the lake’s natural beauty. Final decisions from the Utah Legislature are still being discussed.