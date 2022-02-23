Utah House of Representatives approves bill preventing proof of COVID-19 vaccination

With a vote of 51-23, the Utah House of Representatives has now passed a bill where employers and businesses are blocked from requesting proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

House Bill 60, sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks, was passed on Tuesday following a fiery debate on the House floor. Many of those who were against the bill, including Rep. Merrill Nelson, believed that while this bill supported the idea of freedom, it lacked responsibility and granted rights to go and infect others.

Even though the bill passed the house, it still needs approval from Gov. Spencer Cox, who has shown disapproval of the bill. Cox has shown that he wants the legislature to abandon COVID-19 related bills to prevent divisive thoughts throughout the state.

Concerns over the bill have been raised by business groups, but lawmakers have rejected attempts to water down the bill or by replacing it with substitutes.