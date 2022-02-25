Logan announces future changes to county-wide waste management

After past discussions regarding a county-wide waste collection plan, Logan Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council the city would be opting out of trash collection unless a future agreement could be met.

“Our county has experienced rapid growth over the last ten years,” Daines said. “During that time, Logan city has continued to expand our environmental department services to meet the growing need. … The time has come for Logan to rightsize our garbage operation so we can efficiently respond to the needs of Logan residents and businesses.”

Currently, the Logan City Environmental Department is contracted with all 19 municipalities in the county to help with waste and recycling. According to the department’s website, the garbage collection team covers 1,165 square miles and serves over 100,000 customers. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.