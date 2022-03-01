Stoked on fishing': Fly fishing film festival returns with proceeds headed to local fisheries

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is returning to Logan for a third time after a brief hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, event organizers are donating 100% of proceeds to a fishery restoration effort near Bear Lake.

“During my time off from hosting this event last year, I have had a lot of time to reflect on those goals and how to improve my ability to use this event to support them,” wrote Tyler Coleman, a fisheries student at Utah State University who organized the event, explaining in years past 60% of proceeds went to a nonprofit that sponsored the festival. “I truly appreciate the work they do, but I felt it would be more productive to donate 100% of the proceeds raised directly to a project in our community. This will give those who attend our showing the ability to support the fisheries they love and see first-hand where their money went.”

This year, the funds will be donated to a project at North Eden Creek, just east of Bear Lake, spearheaded by Fisheries Restoration Project Manager for Trout Unlimited, Jim DeRito. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.