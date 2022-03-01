Utah buildings lit up with yellow and blue lights in support of Ukraine

Buildings all around the state of Utah have been lit with yellow and blue lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show support for the country during its fight against Russia.

The Utah capitol building was illuminated with yellow and blue lights on Monday evening following the “Stand with Ukraine Rally” that was held by Utah officials that same evening.

According to Gov. Spencer Cox, this is the second time in Utah history where the state capitol had been illuminated, with the first illumination taking place during the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Other buildings throughout the state shortly followed the movement by being lit up with yellow and blue lights to showcase even more support towards Ukraine. Buildings such as the governor’s mansion, the Walker Center, and Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, were glowing with the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Utah State University and other college campuses around the state also showed their support by lighting important buildings on each of their campuses with Ukraine’s colors.