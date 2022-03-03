Aggies’ Shulga talks about the invasion of Ukraine

As the attack on Ukraine by Russia continues, it really hits close to home for an Aggie men’s basketball player.

Max Shulga is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine that is under heavy siege from the Russians. His parents, other family members and friends are there. The sophomore makes daily contact with them while also trying to be a college student and play basketball at Utah State.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” said Shulga in an interview taped by the Aggie athletic department and shared with the media. “When I call my parents, I’m happy to see them (through FaceTime), but at the same time I know there are other people, relatives and others just dying there fighting for our country. I’m obviously happy to see my family healthy and safe, but at the same time I’m mad about all that is going on and I can’t do nothing about it because I’m here. I definitely have mixed emotions. It is what it is.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.