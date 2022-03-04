Updated Ellis Elementary reopens with design honoring school's history, original building

After almost two years, students and staff returned to the new and improved Ellis Elementary on Monday.

During the construction of the new school, which started in June of 2020, students were bused to Hillcrest Elementary School. This week, students were filled with excitement as they found their new school at an old, familiar location.

“It felt a lot like the week leading up to Christmas or summer break,” said Principal Doug Beach. “It felt like the first day of school, but in February.”

In order to get school started in the new building, faculty and staff at Ellis have been hard at work moving their supplies from Hillcrest. In the week leading up to the opening, teachers would spend their days teaching and their evenings moving necessities to get their classrooms ready. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.