UPR joins solutions journalism collaborative to help save Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative will answer the question: During a time of drought, climate change and major population growth, how can Utah better support a critical body of water?
The collaborative is funded through a grant from the Knight Foundation via Solutions Journalism Network’s Local Media Project, whose goal is to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems.
Here are two stories from one of our partners, Deseret News:
https://www.deseret.com/utah/2022/3/6/22958445/great-salt-lake-drought-saline-lake-record-low-exposed-lake-bed-dust-utah-economy-pollution-air
https://www.deseret.com/utah/2022/3/6/22947594/what-did-utah-legislature-politicians-do-for-water-in-utah-great-salt-lake-water-rights-drought
Our members (listed alphabetically):
- Amplify Utah
- Deseret News
- Fox13
- Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College
- KCPW
- KRCL
- KSL.com
- KSL-TV
- KSL NewsRadio
- KUER
- Salt Lake City Public Library
- Salt Lake Community College Community Writing Center
- Salt Lake Tribune
- Standard-Examiner
- The West View
- Utah Film Center
- Utah Public Radio
- Utah State University researcher
