Utah snowstorm knocks out power throughout the state, crews work to restore electricity

Following Sunday’s snowstorm, around 30,000 residents were without power along the Wasatch Front.

Rocky Mountain Power crews worked around the clock on Sunday to restore electricity and after working the entire day, more of the demands for electricity were restored. Only 1,800 residents remained by nightfall.

Tiffany Erickson, spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain Power, talked about how out-of-state crews were called in to assist with restoration efforts due to this unique snowstorm. Erickson said that heavier storms like this are good for reminding residents to prepare up to 72 hours before the storm arrives. Kits with food, water, and backup sources of power such as batteries and power banks should be prepared for emergency situations when there’s a power outage.

Erickson says that it’s important to call in and report power outages as the more people reporting makes it easier for crews to pinpoint outage locations, meaning it’s quicker for restoration.