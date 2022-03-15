Logan gets one proposal for plaza-side development

Logan has received a single proposal to purchase and develop two buildings south of the planned new Center Block Plaza downtown, the larger of which must first get a new wall.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines said although she had hoped more bids would be submitted, she looks forward to meeting with the sole bidder later this week to discuss plans. She declined to disclose a name behind the proposal.

“We have some questions for them; they probably have some questions for us,” Daines said. “We hoped we might have a couple of options to consider, but we’re taking a look at the one we have, and the request for proposals is written so that we don’t have to award it at the present time if we choose.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.