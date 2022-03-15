Protester arrested after dumping ‘red liquid’ into City Creek Center fountain

A man was arrested over the weekend for throwing a “red liquid” into a fountain at the City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

34 year-old Trevor Francis Bellaccomo was arrested on charges of failing to disperse and felony criminal mischief after being warned about protesting on private property. Bellaccomo was reportedly protesting the selling of fur at the Louis Vuitton store within the City Creek Center.

After being asked to leave, Bellaccomo ran down an escalator to grab a bucket of red liquid where he proceeded to throw it into the fountain. In a Facebook post created by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade, an organization that Bellaccomo was protesting on behalf of, wrote that the fountain was died red to symbolize the blood Louis Vuitton has on their hands for murdered animals in exchange for fashion.

According to police, facility employees have estimated the total cost in damages to be over $6,000. The only way to clean the 100,000 gallon fountain is for it to be emptied, thoroughly cleaned, and refilled.