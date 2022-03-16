First wolverine caught by DWR biologists in Rich County; eighth confirmed sighting of species since 1970s

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists — with the help of sheepherders and other agencies — captured, collared and released a depredating wolverine in Rich County over the weekend.

The wolverine was said to have attacked several sheep west of Randolph, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The animal is now being GPS tracked in the Uinta Mountains.

It’s the first wolverine captured by DWR biologists and the eighth confirmed sighting of a wolverine in the state since 1979, according to DWR spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley.

On March 10, according to the news release, USDA-Wildlife Services personnel piloting a fixed-wing aircraft in the area noticed an animal feeding on a dead sheep. After flying a bit closer, they identified the animal as a wolverine. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.