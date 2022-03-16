© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

First wolverine caught by DWR biologists in Rich County; eighth confirmed sighting of species since 1970s

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published March 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
622fd0eb6e8f1.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
On March 11, DWR biologists captured a wolverine in a barrel trap for the first time in Randolph, Utah

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists — with the help of sheepherders and other agencies — captured, collared and released a depredating wolverine in Rich County over the weekend.

The wolverine was said to have attacked several sheep west of Randolph, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The animal is now being GPS tracked in the Uinta Mountains.

It’s the first wolverine captured by DWR biologists and the eighth confirmed sighting of a wolverine in the state since 1979, according to DWR spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley.

On March 10, according to the news release, USDA-Wildlife Services personnel piloting a fixed-wing aircraft in the area noticed an animal feeding on a dead sheep. After flying a bit closer, they identified the animal as a wolverine. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Utah DWRUtah Division of Wildlife Resources