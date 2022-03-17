Utah nonprofit group looks for donations and volunteers to assist Ukraine

Over the past month, Max Morozoff has been talking to his friends and family back home in Ukraine nonstop. Having been a U.S. citizen in Utah for almost 30 years, Morozoff recently started helping the local nonprofit August Mission identify the needs of refugees leaving the country.

Coordinating with volunteers in Utah and authorities in Ukraine, Morozoff has been able to pinpoint that the biggest need for Ukrainian refugees is medical help. Bruce Roberts, founder and CEO of the August Mission, says that the governor of Lviv in Western Ukraine has reached out to request staffing help, indicating that hospital clinics need as much assistance as possible.

Roberts says that money donations are the best thing that Utahns can give at the moment, explaining that The Mission has been overwhelmed with physical donations such as tents and sleeping bags, which are expensive to ship overseas. If money is donated, volunteers can purchase those items in Ukraine and can also support the country’s suffering economy.

As of now, the August Mission has raised over $10,000, but their goal is to reach $50,000 by the end of the month.