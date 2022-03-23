Empowerment program for female high school students hosted by Utah Jazz

Hosting an upcoming program named “Her Time to Lead,” the Utah Jazz are celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting an educational seminar that intends on inspiring and developing future generations of female leaders.

The seminar is scheduled for March 28 at Hunter High School in West Valley City and according to the team, over 200 female high school students have been welcome to take part in the program.

Serving as a localized spin-off from the NBA’s “Her Time to Play” initiative, a press release made by the team reveals that the “Her Time to Lead” program carries over similar messages and themes by highlighting women role models and encouraging conversation about women empowerment.

Andrew Williams, the first Chief Experience Officer for the Utah Jazz, will begin the program with a Q&A session and some keynote remarks before the program moves onto a panel discussion. Several different topics will revolve around wage gaps, gender disparity, and stigmas in Latino/Latinx families. The program will also incorporate a vision board exercise to help students imagine the future and set goals for their lives after high school.

The “Her Time to Lead” program will be the fourth time that the Jazz has hosted an educational assembly for female students.