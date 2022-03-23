Local business provides permanent residence for food trucks across Cache Valley

The Down the Street food-truck park is a relatively new Cache Valley business that aims to provide a permanent spot for food trucks in the area.

Owned and operated by Jason Baugh, the park was created partially with the purpose of helping his young son learn basic economics.

“I want to make sure he understands the really simple profit-loss statement, like what came in, what expenses did we have, what’s left over if any,” Baugh said.

The park originally opened in March 2020, but didn’t kick off until September of 2020, Baugh said. Some of the first food trucks there were Gonzalez Barbecue, which now has its own brick-and-mortar store on Federal Avenue , and Rose’s cream-filled churros, who went from operating out of a tent to a food truck of her own. Other food trucks that have stopped by include the Coco Camper, Sip & Slice Pizza, and Sissa’s Brazilian. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

