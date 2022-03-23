© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get WILD about UPR this spring! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

Local business provides permanent residence for food trucks across Cache Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
6239085eb8ab5.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Trevor Rollins eats lunch at Down the Street Food Truck Park in Logan.

The Down the Street food-truck park is a relatively new Cache Valley business that aims to provide a permanent spot for food trucks in the area.

Owned and operated by Jason Baugh, the park was created partially with the purpose of helping his young son learn basic economics.

“I want to make sure he understands the really simple profit-loss statement, like what came in, what expenses did we have, what’s left over if any,” Baugh said.

The park originally opened in March 2020, but didn’t kick off until September of 2020, Baugh said. Some of the first food trucks there were Gonzalez Barbecue, which now has its own brick-and-mortar store on Federal Avenue, and Rose’s cream-filled churros, who went from operating out of a tent to a food truck of her own. Other food trucks that have stopped by include the Coco Camper, Sip & Slice Pizza, and Sissa’s Brazilian. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Local BusinessCache Valley