100 lbs. of cards delivered to Ukrainian children by Utah man

Hundreds of cards, notes, and artwork from Utah children were packed onto a plane on Wednesday to be delivered to Ukrainian children fleeing their country.

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, put out a call to action a little over a week ago for children to offer friendship and words of encouragement to those in Ukraine through cards and artwork. Dirk Astle, a Utah resident who was set to go volunteer in Poland by helping Ukrainian refugees, was first introduced to the initiative through a friend.

Astle’s friend, the Ukrainian consul for Salt Lake City, informed him that these letters of encouragement and friendship were ready to be delivered but means of delivery had fallen through. It was then that Astle decided to personally deliver the 100 pounds worth of cards and notes.

Cramming all of his stuff into carry on bags, Astle says that he’s checking two full bags of letters from Utah to Ukraine. Knowing people in Krakow who are spending their time shuttling refugees from the border, Astle is set to join them in their duties.

Not only are these support cards being delivered, but Utah is also continuing plans to send relief supplies to Ukraine such as clothing and sanitary supplies.