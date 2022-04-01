In-N-Out Burger has yet to set Logan opening date

Construction of the new In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Logan his been a subject of great public curiosity, especially since the more than year-long project has been in full view of motorists passing through one of the city’s busiest intersections.

When fresh stucco siding was applied to the building recently, many observers expected an opening date to be announced soon, but the California based fast-food company said Monday it is not ready to begin the opening process, which will first involve hiring announcements and interviews.

“Our location at 400 N. Main Street in Logan is in the later stages of construction, however, it is still too early to predict an opening date,” In-N-Out Burger Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “When we do finalize those details, we’ll be sure to send you our press release.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

