Salt Lake City salon seeks support after disastrous fire

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
64343793_1648565653564078_r.jpg
Nancy Walters
/
Photo courtesy of the Bauhaus Salon's GoFundMe page

A local business in Salt Lake City is now working on plans to rebuild following a disastrous fire that destroyed their building on March 27.

In an Instagram post published on the company’s official page, The Bauhaus Salon thanked staff members and the community for the amount of love and support they’ve received. Owner Dave Holland expressed that while the salon had lost everything tangible, the Bauhaus Salon still had a strong spirit and determination to rebuild.

Holland showed gratitude towards everybody involved in keeping the salon alive following the fire and expressed confidence that things would get better as time moved forward. He encouraged followers to continue booking hair appointments and to visit their social media pages for more information on where they’ll be offering services.

A GoFundMe page was opened for the salon and has managed to raise over $21,000 thus far.

