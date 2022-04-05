150 year old time capsule opened at Utah’s oldest hospital

As construction on St. Mark’s Hospital continues, workers stumbled upon a copper time capsule that has been buried inside the hospital for well over a century.

The time capsule was opened on Monday to celebrate the hospital’s 150th anniversary in a ceremony led by Jeremy Bradshaw, the CEO of St. Mark’s Hospital. Items in the capsule included newspaper clippings, books, jewelry, and documents that dated back to the mid-1800s.

Bradshaw says that staff members were both excited by the time capsule and surprised at the age for the items placed inside it. Following the opening ceremony, some of the items will be placed into a museum planned for a newly constructed tower whereas the other items will go back into the time capsule.

Additional items will also be stored in the capsule for an undetermined amount of time.