Cache Valley residents to send care packages to U.S. military unit in Greenland

Cache Valley resident Jason Ratcliff is working with community members and local businesses to send a military unit stationed in Greenland supplies and reminders of home.

Ratcliff, a military recruiter who is currently on administrative leave for health issues, has served in the military for 26 years. He said care packages from home were incredibly meaningful during his deployments.

“Morale skyrockets,” Ratcliff said. “Little things that mean nothing to people here but mean a lot to them.”

Ratcliff’s friend, Harold Normoyle, is a member of the 821st Air Base Group — the unit to which Ratcliff is sending care packages. The unit is stationed at Thule Air Force Base and is currently transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force. Ratcliff said servicing Normoyle’s unit would function as a proof-of-concept for other similar projects moving forward. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.