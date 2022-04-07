Locals offer examples of Cache Valley accent

As accents go, Cache Valley residents have a few quirks. Unless you’re from “Whalesville” — then you might have a few more.

That was the message from visitors to The Herald Journal’s Facebook page this week on the topic of what stands out in the local dialect.

“Anybody that lives in the valley knows those of us from Wellsville definitely have a different form of speaking,” Facebook commenter Mitch Gunnell said.

“I also grew up in Wellsville and had a really hard time in my classes at Utah State when I had to give a speech,” Kathy Anderson said. “I never could speak properly enough to satisfy the prof. Plus I had numerous people on campus ask me what part of the south I was from. I’d answer, ‘South Cache Valley’ … 8 miles south of here.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.