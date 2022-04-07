Utah officials warn residents of ongoing drought and a potentially rough fire season

Utah officials are warning residents about a lack of water in the state’s ongoing drought and that there might be a potentially rough wildfire season as a result.

While soil moisture has improved, reservoir levels throughout the state are down below last year’s levels. Some water conservancy districts are already imposing restrictions on water usage, such as the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District who asked residents to cut indoor water usage by 10%. Other districts plan to impose outdoor watering restrictions.

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, people shouldn’t be doing any outdoor watering right now. Laura Haskell, drought coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Resources, says that it’s still too early for people to be watering just yet. She says that the sooner people water, the sooner they’ll have to mow their lawns.

Meanwhile, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands have warned people to be cautious about recreational activities this year. Utah is quickly entering what could be a rough wildfire season that will only get worse when temperatures rise.

Jason Curry, the agency’s deputy director, says that people just need to be conscious of outdoor conditions.